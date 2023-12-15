Shreyas Talpade 'is now in stable condition,' confirms wife Deepti

Shreyas Talpade 'is now in stable condition,' confirms wife Deepti

By Aikantik Bag 11:49 am Dec 15, 2023

Shreyas Talpade is currently recovering from a cardiac arrest

Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday after wrapping up a day of shooting for Welcome to the Jungle. His wife, Deepti Talpade, has now confirmed that Talpade is stable and on the path to recovery. In a statement released on Friday, Deepti expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of concern and well-wishes, and stated, "I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days."

Talpade's wife thanked medical team and requested privacy

Deepti also commended the medical team for their outstanding care and prompt response. "The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise." She requested privacy as Talpade continues to recuperate. Welcome to the Jungle is headlined by Akshay Kumar and the ensemble cast includes several other stars. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

