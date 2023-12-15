Happy birthday, Anwesshaa Datta: 5 best songs of the singer

Happy birthday, Anwesshaa Datta: 5 best songs of the singer

By Namrata Ganguly 11:42 am Dec 15, 202311:42 am

Anwesshaa's best songs to add to your playlist

Playback singer Anwesshaa Datta turned 30 on Friday. Born in Maharashtra, Datta grew up in Kolkata and first appeared in the reality show Amul STAR Voice of India Chhota Ustaad at the age of 13. Following this, she began her career of playback singing with the late filmmaker Rituporno Ghosh's Khela and has since sung for all major film industries. Check out her best.

'Tha Kar Ke' (2008)

Rohit Shetty's 2008 comedy thriller Golmaal Returns marked Datta's first commercial break in playback singing in Bollywood. She sang for Kareena Kapoor Khan in the song Tha Kar Ke which is composed by Pritam. Co-singers in the song included Neeraj Shridhar and Akriti Kakkar, among others. A sequel to Golmaal, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade.

'Ishq Mein Ruswaa' (2012)

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the superhit song Ishq Mein Ruswaa from the 2012 supernatural thriller film Dangerous Ishq is a mesmerizing solo from Datta. Shabbir Ahmed penned the lyrics for Ishq Mein Ruswaa. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film stars Karisma Kapoor in the lead performing a quadruple role along with Rajneesh Duggal, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Divya Dutta.

'Banarasiya' (2013)

Datta gave additional vocals to the popular song Banarasiya from the 2013 romantic drama film Raanjhanaa along with Meenal Jain. Composed by AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal crooned this hit number while Irshad Kamil penned the lyrics. The tragic love story stars Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the lead along with Abhay Deol, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Swara Bhasker.

'Jalte Diye' (2015)

Datta sang the popular song Jalte Diye in the 2015 Bollywood film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo along with Harshdeep Kaur, Vinit Singh, and Shabab Sabri. Sooraj Barjatya's romantic drama film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo stars Salman Khan in a double role and Kapoor Ahuja in the lead along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Bhasker, Deepak Dobriyal, and Aashika Bhatia in pivotal roles.