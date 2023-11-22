'I feel heavy': BTS's Jungkook confirms December enlistment, shares note

By Tanvi Gupta 05:02 pm Nov 22, 202305:02 pm

On Wednesday, BTS's vocalist Jungkook announced on Weverse that he will be enlisting in the military in December. This news comes shortly after BigHit Entertainment shared that fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and V are also preparing for enlistment. In a touching letter addressed to ARMYs (BTS's fandom), Jungkook shared his mixed emotions about this new chapter, saying, "One part of my heart feels heavy."

'It's difficult to ask you to wait for me blindly'

In his post, Jungkook expressed his gratitude to the ARMYs for their unwavering support and love that brought him to this point in his life. He acknowledged that asking fans to wait for him during his military service might be difficult, as "one year and six months is a long time." However, he vowed to come back and "stand on the stage from where I left, having grown even more."

Jungkook's sweet message for fans

The vocalist also wished for the happiness and well-being of his fans during his absence. "I hope laughter and happiness always fill the lives of ARMY. I wish for your health and the beauty of your daily lives to continue." He also mentioned that he would miss the fans dearly and eagerly await the day they can reunite and share new stories.

Here's how ARMYs reacted to Jungkook's post

Is military service mandatory in South Korea?

In South Korea, mandatory military service mandates enlistment for all able-bodied men by the age of 28, except for individuals in specific categories like musicians and elite athletes. Due to the impending enlistment, BTS, last year, announced a temporary break from group activities to pursue solo endeavors.

Know everything about BTS members' enlistment so far

BTS member Jin was the first to enlist in December last year, with J-Hope following suit earlier this year. Meanwhile, Suga started his mandatory service as a social service agent, a substitute for conventional military duty, in September. In South Korea, social service positions are offered as compulsory alternatives for individuals with physical or mental health concerns. Suga likely chose this path due to his shoulder surgery in 2020.

Meanwhile, glance at Jungkook's phenomenal 2023 journey

Jungkook has been focusing on his solo career having launched his first solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, after making his solo debut with SEVEN in July. The album achieved a remarkable feat by selling an astounding 2.14M copies on its first day. This historic accomplishment broke Hanteo Chart records, making Jungkook the first solo artist to surpass the 2M sales mark on the day of release.

