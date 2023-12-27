Varun Sood to make web debut in Raveena-headlined 'Karmma Calling'

Varun Sood to make web debut in Raveena-headlined 'Karmma Calling'

By Aikantik Bag 10:12 pm Dec 27, 2023

'Karmma Calling' premieres on January 26, 2024

Varun Sood is gearing up for his web series debut alongside Raveena Tandon in the much-anticipated Hindi adaptation of the American drama series Revenge, titled Karmma Calling. Helmed by Ruchi Narain, the show delves into the opulent world of the Kothari family, filled with glitz, glamour, deception, and treachery. Sood will portray Ahaan Kothari, a pivotal character in Alibaug society, caught between upholding his family's legacy and following his heart.

Sood's take on the role

Discussing his role Sood shared, "When I first encountered Ahaan Kothari on paper, it felt like an immediate connection. Being empathetic toward him came naturally as I found our personalities to be quite similar." "I also wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone with Ahaan Kothari and his flamboyance," he added. To fully embody the character, Sood intensified his workout regimen and diet. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26, 2024.

