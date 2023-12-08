OTT: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' to premiere in 2024

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

OTT: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' to premiere in 2024

By Aikantik Bag 11:45 am Dec 08, 202311:45 am

'Sam Bahadur' is currently running in theaters now

Meghna Gulzar's recent directorial Sam Bahadur has become a viewers' favorite and received mixed reviews from critics. The war biopic is currently looking forward to strengthening its box office position as it is pitted against Animal. Despite rumors of an early OTT release, the Vicky Kaushal-headlined film is sticking to the traditional eight-week window between its theatrical debut and digital premiere. Now, Pinkvilla has spilled some beans regarding its OTT release.

2/3

Potential premiere date and OTT platform details

The Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic is reportedly slated to release on OTT on the Republic Day, 2024 weekend. The film will most likely premiere on ZEE5 as the project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies. Currently, the film is quite stable at the box office and is looking forward to maximizing its collection until big releases like Dunki and Salaar arrive.

3/3

Cast and crew of the film

Gulzar is known for helming ensemble films and Sam Bahadur is no exception. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Govind Namdev, among others. The music is helmed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, whereas the period drama is shot by Jay Patel.