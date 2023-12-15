'Karmma Calling': Raveena Tandon headlines Indian adaptation of 'Revenge'

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

'Karmma Calling': Raveena Tandon headlines Indian adaptation of 'Revenge'

By Aikantik Bag 02:05 pm Dec 15, 202302:05 pm

'Karmma Calling' releases on January 26, 2024

Get ready for a thrilling ride as Raveena Tandon takes center stage in Karmma Calling, the Indian adaptation of the hit ABC series Revenge. Premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26, 2024, Tandon will dazzle as Indrani Kothari, the queen bee of Alibaug's high society, where glamor and glitz meet deception and treachery. The original Revenge series, which aired from 2011-2015, earned lead Madeleine Stowe a Golden Globe nomination for best actor.

2/4

Production details of the series

Disney+ Hotstar is teaming up with RAT Films and director Ruchi Narain for this exciting project. Gaurav Banerjee, head of content at Disney+ Hotstar, shared his enthusiasm with Variety and called it a "great collaboration with the talented people." Ashutosh Shah, producer at RAT Films, echoed the sentiment, calling working with Tandon an "absolute joy" and praising their partnership with Disney+ Hotstar for bringing their vision to life.

3/4

Tandon's take on the role

Karmma Calling promises to be a lavish spectacle filled with revenge, deceit, and betrayals. Tandon is thrilled to play Kothari, a role that allows her to stretch her acting chops. She said, "It is a never-seen-before and never-done-before role and I am looking forward to audience reactions. Collaborating with RAT Films and Ruchi Narain has been exceptional." The makers dropped a new announcement teaser, too.

4/4

Instagram Post