K-drama 'Death's Game': Complete guide to cast, plot, premiere date

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

K-drama 'Death's Game': Complete guide to cast, plot, premiere date

By Tanvi Gupta 10:50 am Nov 29, 202310:50 am

Everything to know about upcoming K-drama 'Death's Game'

TVING's upcoming K-drama Death's Game is creating quite a stir with its all-star cast and gripping plot. Adapted from a popular webtoon, the series follows Choi Yi-jae (Seo In-guk), a man sentenced to 12 cycles of life and death by Death (Park So-dam). The drama is expected to delve into emotional themes such as death, prejudice, failure, and the meaning of life. Here's everything to know.

2/5

'Death's Game': Tale of grim dance with death

Death's Game is a fantasy melodrama that delves into the grim realities of life and death. Choi—feeling trapped in a life void of jobs, love, and purpose—chooses suicide. Thinking he has succeeded, Choi wakes up on a plane with a new face, only to incur Death's wrath for his audacious claim of controlling her. Tasked with facing death 12 times and being reborn, he finds himself in Death's twisted game.

3/5

'Death's Game' is packed with an insane star-studded cast

The stellar ensemble cast of Death's Game is spearheaded by Seo, Park, and Go Yoon-jung in the role of Jung Ji-soo. The male actors, portraying various versions of the main lead, include Kim Jae-wook, Lee Do-hyun, Jang Seung-jo, Choi Siwon, Lee Jae-wook, Sung Hoon, Oh Jung-se, Kim Kang-hoon, and Yoo In-soo. Expect an engaging and multifaceted portrayal!

4/5

Lee Jae-wook will portray aspiring martial artist Jo

Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae-wook will take on the role of Jo Tae-sang, a would-be mixed martial arts fighter who abandons his dreams due to his family's financial woes. Jo finds himself in prison, awaiting his release. Recently unveiled stills showcased Jo's icy charisma as he dominates the prison. Per Soompi, Lee personally filmed most of an eight-on-one prison fight scene after attending action school.

5/5

'Death's Game' OTT details: When, where to watch?

Death's Game is based on a webtoon by Lee Woon-sik and Gul-chan, which has garnered a global fanbase and is available in 10 languages. The eight-episode-long K-drama is slated to release on December 15 on Amazon Prime Video. TVING has unveiled teasers and an official trailer for the series, further fueling anticipation for this fantastical drama.