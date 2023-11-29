'Death's Game,' 'Gyeongseong Creature': Every K-drama hitting screens in December

By Tanvi Gupta 11:58 am Nov 29, 202311:58 am

K-dramas dropping in December that you can't afford to miss!

K-drama enthusiasts had an incredible 2023. Throughout the year, fans were treated with captivating shows, from the heartwarming See You in My 19th Life to the enchanting A Time Called You and the gripping The Glory, Doona!, and Celebrity. As the winter of December descends upon us, let's explore the treasure trove of new offerings awaiting us in this last month of this year.

'Sweet Home' S02

Released in December 2020, Sweet Home, a Korean horror drama, achieved immense success upon its premiere. After a three-year wait, the second season is finally arriving on Netflix on Friday. In this installment, the K-drama picks up with the residents of Green Home having escaped the monsters in their apartment building, now facing new adversaries and navigating a world under strict military rule.

'My Man is Cupid'

My Man is Cupid, starring Jang Dong-yoon and Nana, is set to captivate romance-fantasy enthusiasts. Scheduled for release on Friday on Amazon Prime Video, the series revolves around the unlucky-in-love veterinarian Oh Baek-ryun (Nana), whose dates often encounter near-death experiences. Jang Dong-yoon plays Cheon Sang-hyuk, a charismatic fairy aiming to recover lost wings, with an unexpected attraction to Oh in his current life.

'Welcome to Samdal-ri'

In Welcome to Samdal-ri, Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun portray Yong-pil and Sam-dal—two childhood friends separated by their passionate pursuits. While Yong-pil dedicates himself to protecting his hometown of Samdal-ri from false weather forecasts, Sam-dal chases her dream of becoming a fashion photographer in Seoul. Fate intervenes, leading to a destined reunion and blossoming love. Watch it on Netflix on Saturday.

'Death's Game'

Death's Game revolves around Choi Yi-jae (Seo In-guk), a man who attempts suicide after falling victim to a Bitcoin scam. Offending Death herself (Park So-dam), Choi is thrust into a punishment game—he has to live 12 times before heading to hell. The catch? Evading death in any of the 12 lives will grant him a full lifetime. Stream it on Prime on December 15.

'Gyeongseong Creature'

Prepare for an enthralling year-end treat as Netflix unveils the historical thriller drama, Gyeongseong Creature—featuring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee. Set in 1945 during South Korea's Japanese colonial rule, the narrative centers on Jang Tang-sang and Yoon Chae-ok. As they delve into a quest to uncover the truth behind a disappearance, they encounter monstrous creatures spawned from human greed. Watch Part-1 on December 22.