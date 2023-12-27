'Malaikottai Vaaliban' poster: Comedian Danish Sait on debuting alongside Mohanlal
Danish Sait is a social media sensation for his quirky comic timing. The stand-up comedian turned Kanna actor is now set to make his debut in Malayalam movies. Sait on Wednesday expressed his excitement as he shared a movie poster with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the upcoming period drama, Malaikottai Vaaliban. The film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, will be released next month.
Intrigue surrounding upcoming movie
On X, Sait gushed, "I'm on a movie poster with Mr. [Mohanlal]. Thanks [Pellissery] for getting me to explore a side of myself far, far away from comedy." Malaikottai Vaaliban's teaser featured Mohanlal's mysterious voiceover, stating, "What you have seen is the truth. What you have not seen is a lie. What I will show you now is the truth." This hints that Mohanlal might portray a magician or illusionist in the film. It will be released on January 25.