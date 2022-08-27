Entertainment

Delhi Police denies permission for stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show

Aug 27, 2022

Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Delhi show gets canceled.

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui has run into trouble yet again. The comedian was set to perform in the national capital on Sunday (August 28), but the show has now been reportedly called off. The Delhi Police has denied permission for the show after the central district police filed a report claiming it will "affect communal harmony in the area." Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Faruqui is considered to be one of the best comedians in his league, but lately, his shows have run into all kinds of trouble due to his past controversial jokes.

The comic has received heavy criticism for his satirical jokes, which also landed him in prison in 2021.

Many of his recent shows have been called off due to law and order concerns.

Statement VHP, Bajrang Dal threatened protests if show wasn't canceled

On Thursday (August 25), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) wrote to the Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora, seeking the cancellation of Faruqui's show. In the letter, it alleged, "Communal tension arose in Bhagyanagar [Hyderabad] because of Munawar's jokes on Hindu gods." The VHP's letter also stated if the show was not canceled, then VHP and Bajrang Dal members will hold protests at the venue.

Information Faruqui's Bengaluru show was called off as well

A week ago, the comedian hosted a show in Hyderabad, which took place amid tight security. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested to boycott the show, alleging that Faruqui mocked Hindu gods. His previous show, to be held in Bengaluru, was also called off by the city police for the second time. They claimed that organizers didn't have permission to conduct the event.

Details Comedian was arrested in Indore earlier in 2021

On January 1, 2021, Faruqui was arrested, along with four others, by the Madhya Pradesh Police, responding to a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur. Gaur had alleged that questionable remarks were made about Hindu gods and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Faruqui's show in Indore. However, Faruqui was later released on bail.