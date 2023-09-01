Malayalam actor Aparna P Nair dies at 31, suicide suspected

Actor Aparna P Nair is no more. RIP

Malayalam TV and film actor Aparna P Nair has passed away at 31. Per reports, she was found unconscious at her house in Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Although she was rushed to the hospital, she could not be saved. Karamana Police have reportedly registered a case of unnatural death and are probing the matter. She's survived by her husband and two kids.

She possibly died due to suicide

Primary reports suggest that Nair lost her life due to suicide. Per Filmibeat, the deceased was found hanging at her residence on Thursday evening, though it's uncertain what factors led her to take this tragic step. The New Indian Express further reported that Nair's sister and mother were present in the house when she breathed her last. May her soul rest in peace.

Nair had posted a montage of her daughter before dying

Hours before her demise, the actor had taken to her Instagram account to share a montage of her daughter. She captioned the photo, "My unni play girl." Alas, little did the world know that this would be her last post. Nair's Instagram account (@aparna_nair_actress), which is followed by over 9,000 people, contains several images of her with her husband and her kids.

Take a look at her film and TV career

Nair had established herself as a well-known name in Malayalam showbiz and was seen in an array of TV shows such as Devasparsham, Chandanamazha, Atmasakhi, and Maithili Veendum Varum. Some notable movies that she was a part of include Mudhugauv, Mythily Veendum Varunnu, Pen Masala, Achayans, Neelanjana Pookkal, Devasparsham, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, Nalla Vishesham, and Kalki, among a few others.

Please seek help if you have suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, please get in touch with AASRA for suicide prevention counseling by ringing 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation can also be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors; its contact number is +91-9999666555.

