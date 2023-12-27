ISPL T10 2024: Suriya becomes owner of Chennai team

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

ISPL T10 2024: Suriya becomes owner of Chennai team

By Aikantik Bag 09:32 pm Dec 27, 202309:32 pm

Suriya buys Chennai franchise in ISPL 2024

Tamil superstar Suriya is the latest celebrity to join the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024 as a team owner. He will be in charge of Team Chennai alongside other famous team owners like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ram Charan, who own Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad teams, respectively. The ISPL is a tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that aims to bring a fresh perspective to the sport and engage cricket fans across India.

2/3

Suriya shares excitement on social media

Suriya expressed his enthusiasm for owning Team Chennai on social media. He stated, "I am beyond electrified to announce the ownership of our Team Chennai in ISPLT10. To all the cricket enthusiasts, let's create a legacy of sportsmanship, resilience, and cricketing excellence together." The inaugural edition of the tournament is set to take place from March 2 to March 9, 2024, in Mumbai with six teams, including Kolkata.

3/3

Twitter Post