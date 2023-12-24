India Women humble Australia Women in one-off Test: Key stats

ndia Women overcame Australia Women in the one-off Test match at the Wankhede (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

India Women overcame Australia Women in the one-off Test match at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday. In their second innings, Australia resumed the final day on 233/5. However, India wrapped things up quickly as the visitors were folded for 261. Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers with figures worth 4/63. In response, India claimed an 8-wicket win, scoring 75/2. Here's more.

Summary of the match

Australia managed 219/10 in 77.4 overs in the first innings. Tahlia McGrath scored a fifty whereas Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy chipped in as well. For India, Pooja Vastrakar claimed 4/53. India then posted their highest score in the format versus Australia (406/10). Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma scored fifties. Rana's brilliance restricted AUSW to 261 before INDW won.

Mandhana averages 90 against AUSW

Mandhana scored 74 runs in the first innings before being run out. Her knock consisted of 12 fours. In the second innings, Mandhana scored an unbeaten 38 from 61 balls. In six matches, Mandhana now owns 480 runs at 48.00. She owns one ton and three fifties. Versus AUSW, Mandhana has 270 runs from two matches at a prolific 90.