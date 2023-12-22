WTest, Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues shine versus Australia: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:34 pm Dec 22, 202303:34 pm

Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues hit fifties in the one-off women's Test match against Australia (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Indian batters Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues hit fifties in the one-off women's Test match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Ghosh and Rodrigues added a solid 113-run stand for the fourth wicket after India had lost Smriti Mandhana with the score reading 147/3. Ghosh and Rodrigues helped India get past 260. Here are further details.

Richa and Rodrigues dig in

With the dismissals of Sneh Rana and Mandhana in the morning session, the onus was on Richa and Rodrigues to dig deep and they held their fort. At lunch, India were 193/3 as the pair added 46 runs. In the second session, Rodrigues first got to her fifty with a boundary off Alana King. Richa also brought her fifty up shortly.

India lose four wickets in quick succession

After the drinks break, Richa was trying to be a bit more aggressive and was dismissed by Kim Garth, holding out to deep square leg. India lost two more wickets in quick succession with Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia departing. India needed Rodrigues to stay and hang in the middle but she too bit the dust as the side was reeling at 274/7.

Key numbers for the duo

Richa struck 52 from 104 balls. She hammered seven fours. Rodrigues managed 73 from 121 balls. She hit nine fours. Richa is playing her maiden match in the longest format for India. She has slammed a fifty on debut. On the other hand, Rodrigues is playing just her second match. She slammed her second fifty, racing to 168 runs from three innings at 56.00.

Key partnership records for Richa and Rodrigues

As per ESPNcricinfo, Richa and Rodrigues's 113-run stand is now the second-highest for India for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, this is the second-highest stand (any wicket) for INDW against AUSW. It's also the third century-plus stand for India against the Aussies.