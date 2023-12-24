Sneh Rana claims 4/63 versus Australia in one-off WTest: Stats

Sneh Rana claims 4/63 versus Australia in one-off WTest: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:18 pm Dec 24, 2023

Sneh Rana claimed 7/119 in the match versus Australia across two innings (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Indian women's cricket team off-spinner Sneh Rana played a key part in helping her side win the one-off Test match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rana claimed a four-wicket haul in the second innings as India bowled out Australia for 261. Rana claimed two wickets on Day 4 after the Aussies resumed on 233/5. India claimed an eight-wicket win thereafter (75/2).

A solid four-wicket haul in the second innings

On Day 3, Rana provided India with the first breakthrough after dismissing Phoebe Litchfield. AUSW openers had added 49 runs. She then got the crucial wicket of Ellyse Perry just when a formidable stand was added. Perry was dismissed after adding 84 runs alongside Tahlia McGrath. On Day 4, Rana picked the wickets of Annabel Sutherland (27 from 102) and Alana King (0).

Career-best tally for Rana

Rana finished with 4/63 from 22 overs (5 maidens) in the second innings. In the first innings, Rana had managed 3/56 from 22.3 overs (4 maidens). With seven wickets in this match, Rana was the pick of the Indian bowlers. In three matches, she owns 13 scalps at 22.61. Notably, she played her maiden encounter versus AUSW. Her 4/63 is her career-best tally.

Summary of the match

Australia managed 219/10 in 77.4 overs in the first innings. Tahlia McGrath scored a fifty whereas Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy chipped in as well. For India, Pooja Vastrakar claimed 4/53. India then posted their highest score in the format versus Australia (406/10). Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma scored fifties. Rana's brilliance restricted AUSW to 261 before INDW won.