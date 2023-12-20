Henry Nicholls completes 2,000 ODI runs with 95 against Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:33 am Dec 20, 202311:33 am

Henry Nicholls smoked a match-winning 95 (Source: X/@ICC)

Henry Nicholls smoked a fine 95 in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Nelson. The southpaw batted with remarkable intent as none of the visiting team bowlers looked effective against him. During the course of his knock, he also went past 2,000 ODI runs. The batter, however, missed out on his second ton in the format. Here we look at his stats.

A fine knock from Nicholls

Chasing 292, NZ were comfortably placed at 76/1 when Nicholls arrived in the middle. He joined forces with opener Will Young (89) as the duo added 128 runs for the second wicket. Nicholls scored at a healthy rate as the required run rate remained in control. Having fallen prey to Shoriful Islam, he ended up scoring 95 off 99 balls (8 fours, 1 six).

Nicholls races past 2,000 ODI runs

With his 40th run, Nicholls touched the 2,000-run mark in ODIs. The experienced southpaw has amassed 2,055 runs from 74 matches at 36.05. The tally includes 15 fifties and a solitary ton. His highest score of 124* came against Sri Lanka in 2019. Against Bangladesh, he has compiled 449 runs in 11 ODIs at an impressive average of 49.88 (50s: 4).

How did the game pan out?

Batting first in Nelson, the visitors were reduced to 80/4. Opener Soumya Sarkar steadied the ship with a 91-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim (45) as the visitors were folded for 291/10. In reply, NZ's chase was smooth with openers Young and Rachin Ravindra (45) adding 76 runs. The former added 128 more runs with Nicholls as NZ crossed the line in 46.2 overs.