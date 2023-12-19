Jaydev Unadkat to play for SRH in IPL 2024: Details

Dec 19, 2023

Veteran Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise bagged his services for Rs. 1.6 crore in the auction event. Unadkat is a seasoned campaigner with a decent record in the IPL. He would be determined to shine in SRH colors in the upcoming season. Here we look at his stats.

Two fifers in IPL

Unadkat, who has been associated with the IPL since 2010, has so far claimed 91 wickets in 94 games at an economy rate of 8.86. The tally includes a couple of fifers as well. His best season came in 2017 for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. He claimed 24 wickets across 12 games that season at a sensational economy rate of 7.02.

Over 200 wickets in T20 cricket

Overall in T20 cricket, Unadkat has returned with 218 wickets in 180 games at a decent economy rate of 7.95. The 32-year-old, who can also contribute with the bat, also owns a half-century in the format.

Unadkat's return to national side

Unadkat, who made his Test debut in December 2010, had to wait over 12 years to get his second cap (2nd Test versus Bangladesh, December 2022). On the West Indies tour, Unadkat returned to ODI cricket after nine years and 252 days, the longest gap between two ODI appearances for India. He has played four Tests, eight ODIs, and 10 T20Is so far.