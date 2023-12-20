Nicholls, Young shine as NZ thrash Bangladesh in second ODI

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:22 am Dec 20, 202311:22 am

Nicholls, Young played emphatic knocks (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand have thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second ODI to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was a high-scoring game as the hosts chased down 292 to clinch the duel. While Henry Nicholls smoked 95 runs, Will Young scored a fine 89. Soumya Sarkar's 169-run knock went in vain. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first in Nelson, the visitors were reduced to 80/4. Opener Sarkar steadied the ship with a 91-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim (45) as the visitors were folded for 291/10. In reply, NZ's chase was smooth with openers Young and Rachin Ravindra (45) adding 76 runs. The former added 128 more runs with Nicholls as NZ crossed the line in 46.2 overs.

Second-highest individual score by a Bangladesh batter

Sarkar showcased remarkable character and ended up scoring 169 off 151 balls. He now owns the second-highest individual ODI score by a Bangladesh batter. He is only behind Litton Das, who smoked 176 against Zimbabwe in the 2020 Sylhet ODI. Playing his 65th ODI, he has raced to 1,937 runs at 33.40 (50s: 11, 100s: 3).

Third-highest score by a visiting batter in NZ

Meanwhile, Sarkar's 169 is also the third-highest ODI score by a visiting batter on NZ soil. He is only behind Australia's Matthew Hayden (181* versus NZ, 2007) and Scotland's Calum MacLeod (175 versus Canada, 2014). Meanwhile, Sarkar became the fourth Bangladesh batter to smoke an ODI ton on NZ soil. He has joined Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, and Imrul Kayes.

A fine hand from Young

Young, who scored a match-winning 105 in the series opener, managed a 94-ball 89. He missed out on his second successive ODI ton. The opener has now raced to 1,218 runs across 30 ODIs, averaging 45.11. He has three tons and seven fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Young has raced to 978 runs across 22 matches this year at a remarkable average of 46.57.

2,000 ODI runs for Nicholls

Nicholls ended up scoring 95 off 99 balls. With his 40th run, Nicholls touched the 2,000-run mark in ODIs. The experienced southpaw has amassed 2,055 runs from 74 matches at 36.05. The tally includes 15 fifties and a solitary ton. His highest score of 124* came against Sri Lanka in 2019. Against Bangladesh, he has compiled 449 runs in 11 ODIs at 49.88.

Three-fers for Duffy, ORourke

William ORourke was the pick of the NZ bowlers as he claimed 3/47 in 9.5 overs. This was his second ODI appearance as he managed a solitary wicket on his debut. Meanwhile, another NZ pacer, Jacob Duffy returned with 3/51 in 10 overs. These are his best figures in the format as he has raced to 11 scalps across five games at 26.72.