Box office buzz: 'Salaar' keeps minting; 'Dunki' lags behind

By Aikantik Bag 12:19 pm Dec 20, 202312:19 pm

'Dunki' Vs 'Salaar' advance booking figures

Indian cinema is about to witness the biggest box office showdown this week as two absolute beasts—Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas—are set to lock horns with their respective releases Dunki and Salaar. As the fight for the number of screens is on, the advance booking figures are witnessing a nail-biting clash! Will Dunki tower over Salaar? Let's elucidate.

'Dunki' is slow yet steady

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has sold over 3,67,000 tickets and has grossed around Rs. 10.47 crore in India. The film has slightly less buzz as it is purely a Hindi film and being a satirical drama, it does not offer a mass treatment. Hirani's films hold momentum for weeks, hence Dunki aims to get positive word of mouth.

'Salaar' is gearing up for commercial rampage

On the other hand, as per Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial has sold 6,78,200+ tickets and has grossed around Rs. 14.88 crore in India. The film has the upper hand at the box office as it is set for a pan-India release and is reportedly a part of KGF Universe. Both the films will have a clash in international markets, too.