Box office: 'Animal' inches closer to Rs. 400cr club

By Isha Sharma 11:52 am Dec 10, 202311:52 am

'Animal' box office collection after 9 days

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is out in the jungle to hunt, and how! Despite clashing with Sam Bahadur on December 1 and being rated "A," it has been rewriting records at the box office with each passing day. Now, it has sped past Dangal's domestic earnings (Rs. 387.38cr), inching closer to the coveted Rs. 400cr mark. Animal co-stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol.

Looking at 'Animal' in numbers

On Saturday, the revenge action drama accumulated Rs. 38.34cr, with its total collection now at Rs. 398.87cr, per Sacnilk. The film witnessed an overall 49.12% Hindi occupancy, with most people (62.29%) turning up for the night shows on day nine. The Telugu occupancy was about 40.36%. After Sunday's collections, the film might be looking at earnings in the range of Rs. 440cr approximately.

'Salaar' and 'Dunki' will be threats to 'Animal'

Animal will have a smooth road till Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, an immigration drama, is released in theaters on December 21. In the South Indian states, especially in the Telugu-dominant areas, it will battle with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar: Ceasefire—Part One, which will be released on December 22. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, on the other hand, has been feeble in front of Animal.

Despite incredible box office haul, 'Animal' isn't bulletproof

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal may have established itself as a BO beast, but like his previous directorials, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh﻿, it received mixed to negative reviews. Criticism has been aimed at Animal's alleged misogyny, glorification of toxic characters, and unchecked violence and rage. While lyricist-singer-actor Swanand Kirkire and cricketer Jaydev Unadkat expressed anger, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma stood passionately in Animal's defense.

Upcoming projects of Kapoor, Mandanna, Anil

Besides the Brahmastra installments (yet to go on floors) Kapoor doesn't have any confirmed projects. He earlier mentioned he would take a paternity break post Animal. However, the buzz is high that he has been chosen to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. Anil will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, while Mandanna has Pushpa 2 and The Girlfriend in the pipeline.