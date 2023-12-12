Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor to headline Karan Johar's next

By Aikantik Bag 05:00 pm Dec 12, 202305:00 pm

Karan Johar to produce a new rom-com starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Every year, we see a bunch of new faces debuting in Bollywood. After a lukewarm performance in The Archies, Khushi Kapoor seems to have been roped in for an upcoming romantic comedy. Yes, as per Pinkvilla, Karan Johar is set to bankroll a rom-com starring Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. This yet-to-be-named film is being developed as a direct-to-digital project under Johar's digital division, Dharmatics.

Shauna Gautam to helm the film

According to a source close to the project, "The makers are in talks with a leading OTT player for streaming rights and the film is expected to go on floors next year." Shauna Gautam, who has previously collaborated with Johar as an associate director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and as an assistant director to Rajkumar Hirani on Sanju, will be directing this upcoming romantic comedy.

Makers to rope in a power-packed ensemble cast

As for the film's title, it is still being decided, but the makers are already considering several quirky options. In addition, the team is working on assembling a talented ensemble cast to support the lead actors. Ali Khan is currently working on his debut project Sarzameen co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.