'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Prithviraj Sukumaran to play evil scientist

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Prithviraj Sukumaran to play evil scientist

By Tanvi Gupta 04:58 pm Dec 12, 202304:58 pm

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is slated to hit theaters on Eid 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM), starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has been creating quite a stir since its announcement. Adding to the buzz, acclaimed Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to make a splash in the upcoming action thriller, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Per a Pinkvilla report, Sukumaran, the antagonist, will stand out as a major highlight. The film is slated for an Eid 2024 release.

2/6

Sukumaran's role explained in detail

The report also revealed that Sukumaran will portray a scientist specializing in artificial intelligence and drones. "He's the anti-hero with a strong emotional backdrop, which will make the cat-and-mouse game between the heroes and the villain even more exciting. A strong villain makes the hero even stronger, and that's exactly what the audiences will witness in BMCM," the source added.

3/6

Is 'BMCM' a two-hero action film?

The publication mentioned that BMCM is positioned as an action-thriller addressing contemporary societal issues. Contrary to perceptions of a face-off between Kumar and Shroff, director Zafar has reportedly shaped it as a collaborative venture, portraying the duo as two action heroes joining forces for a shared mission.

4/6

Earlier, Prithviraj shared a glimpse of the dubbing session

Recently, Sukumaran gave fans a glimpse into the dubbing process for BMCM on Instagram. He shared a photo featuring the Yash Raj Films logo and a recording microphone, captioning it, "Dubbing, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser. [Ali Abbas], this is (with three fire emoticons). See you in the theaters on Eid 2024." Zafar also shared his excitement, saying it was both challenging and enjoyable to incorporate all the entertaining elements into this mass entertainer.

5/6

Here's the post by Sukumaran

Instagram post A post shared by therealprithvi on December 12, 2023 at 4:10 pm IST

6/6

Other major projects in Sukumaran's pipeline

Besides BMCM, Sukumaran is also preparing for the release of the action-thriller Salaar with Prabhas on December 22. Additionally, he has a survival adventure film called The Goat Life set to hit theaters worldwide on April 10, 2024. Directed by National Award winner Blessy and produced by Visual Romance, the film stars Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, KR Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in key roles.