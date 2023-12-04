'Fighter': First look of Hrithik revealed; film getting 3D release

By Namrata Ganguly 06:22 pm Dec 04, 202306:22 pm

Hrithik Roshan's first look from the upcoming film 'Fighter' is out

One of the most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2024, Siddharth Anand's Fighter has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. After releasing a few film posters, the makers have finally released the first look of its lead Hrithik Roshan and netizens can't keep calm. Check out below for other details of the film and the poster.

Roshan's first look as Shamsher Pathania

The actor took to social media on Monday (December 4) to share the first look of his character from the film. Fighter will feature Roshan as squadron leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. He has donned an Air Force uniform. He captioned the picture as "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan"

Roshan's look as Patty invited praises online

As Roshan released his first look from the film, the comment section was flooded with praises from both celebrities and his fans. Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar commented that he looks "sharp" while Pooja Hegde wrote, "I mean... HOW so fine?!!!!!!" Actor, musician, and his rumored girlfriend Saba Azad commented, "Go patty!!!" while Roshan's cousin, actor Pashmina Roshan, commented, "A HERO!"

'Fighter' to release in 3D, say reports

The film is reportedly set to release in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D and the action sequences featuring the fighter jets are also crafted to make an impression on both 2D and 3D. As per Pinkvilla, the film is "an aerial action entertainer designed for a big screen experience and the idea is to transport the audience into the world of this adrenaline-thumping film."

About the film 'Fighter'

Besides Roshan, the upcoming action film stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Touted to be the first Indian aerial action franchise, the film is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024. As per Pinkvilla, Anand﻿ has planned a special 50-day marketing campaign for the film which will begin with the release of the teaser followed by songs and theatrical release.