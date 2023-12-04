'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' trailer: Jackie-Neena promise light-hearted dramedy

By Aikantik Bag

'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' premieres on Friday

Veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta are about to share the screen in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video original film Mast Mein Rehne Ka. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer for the film slated to premiere on Friday. Directed by Vijay Maurya, the movie also features Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, and Faisal Malik in key roles.

Characters and plotline of the film

In the film, Shroff plays a reserved man who finds it difficult to connect with others, while Gupta portrays a spirited Punjabi woman who loves living life to the fullest. The trailer showcases their charming chemistry as two entirely different characters. The film shows that some paths intersect by chance but can ultimately change lives forever, providing a deeper insight into life from two unique perspectives—one at the start of their journey and the other nearing its conclusion.

