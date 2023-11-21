'The Archies': Arijit Singh's melodious ballad 'In Raahon Mein' released

By Aikantik Bag 01:25 pm Nov 21, 202301:25 pm

'The Archies' starts streaming on Netflix on December 7

The Archies is set to take over the Indian OTT space on December 7. The Zoya Akhtar directorial will be an Indian adaptation of the iconic comics and now the makers have unveiled a new song titled In Raahon Mein. The rock n roll ballad is soothing and captures the '60s vintage vibe with ease. The ensemble cast is headlined by Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

More about the musical

For this period comedy-drama, Akhtar has collaborated with her longtime music team Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Javed Akhtar. The melodious track is crooned by the effervescent Arijit Singh. This is the third released track and has been loved by fans. The other released tracks are Sunoh and Va Va Voom.

