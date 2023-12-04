SRK reacts as Suhana Khan complains about choreographer Ganesh Hegde

By Aikantik Bag 05:20 pm Dec 04, 202305:20 pm

'The Archies' premieres on Thursday

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up for her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, the movie features Khan showcasing her impressive skating skills in the song Dhishoom Dhishoom. In a recent interview, choreographer Ganesh Hegde revealed how SRK reacted when Khan complained about him to her father.

SRK had this hilarious response

During The Archies rehearsals, Khan complained to her father about Hegde not complimenting her. Shah Rukh, who has collaborated with Hegde in movies like Ra.One and Happy New Year, jokingly replied, "Ganesh has never complimented me. Tujhe kya compliment karega (There's no way he will compliment you)?" Hegde went on to explain that he held back from praising Khan during rehearsals to motivate her to deliver her best performance.

Hegde revealed Khan's similarity with SRK

Hegde revealed that Khan displayed a natural talent for skating and seemed more at ease than the other actors. He said, "She's very much like Shah Rukh bhai (brother). She's hell-bent on achieving perfection." After the song shoot wrapped up, Hegde finally commended Khan for her act and clarified his earlier silence. The Archies also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles.