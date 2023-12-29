OTT: Shefali Shah's 'Three of Us' is streaming now

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

OTT: Shefali Shah's 'Three of Us' is streaming now

By Aikantik Bag 05:15 pm Dec 29, 202305:15 pm

'Three of Us' is streaming now on OTT

Every year, Bollywood produces some underrated gems that often fail to make an impact in theaters but eventually age like fine wine. Released in theaters last month, Three of Us is one such film that opened to positive reviews but received no commercial acclaim. Now, after ardent anticipation by many cinephiles, the Avinash Arun directorial has been released on the OTT platform Netflix.

2/3

More about the film

The heartwarming drama revolves around Shailaja (played by Shefali Shah), who visits her hometown to revisit her childhood while struggling with dementia. She is accompanied by her husband (Swanand Kirkire) and childhood love (Jaideep Ahlawat). The film received rave responses upon its premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2022. The project is bankrolled by Allu Entertainment and Matchbox Shots.

3/3

Twitter Post