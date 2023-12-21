Arbaaz Khan to reportedly marry makeup artist Sshura Khan

Entertainment 2 min read

By Isha Sharma 04:31 pm Dec 21, 202304:31 pm

Abraaz Khan will reportedly get married for a second time on Sunday

After his recent breakup with his longtime girlfriend-model Giorgia Andriani, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has reportedly found love once again with makeup artist Sshura Khan. Per an India Today report, the Dabangg 2 director is all set to get hitched to Sshura in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday. Cupid allegedly struck the lovebirds on the sets of Khan's forthcoming film, Patna Shukla.

Only friends and family will attend the wedding

True Scoop News quoted a source as saying, "Arbaaz and Sshura are extremely serious about their relationship and will get hitched very soon. It's supposed to be an intimate affair with family and a few close friends." Per media reports, Sshura works for several popular Bollywood celebrities, such as Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani. She has a private account on Instagram (@sshurakhan), where she is followed by a whopping 13.2K people.

The actor has a son from his previous marriage

Khan was earlier married to actor-dance-model Malaika Arora. They got hitched in 1998 and their son, Arhaan Khan, was born in 2002. However, after 19 years of marriage, the duo decided to go their separate ways. In March 2016, they announced their separation and were officially divorced in May 2017. Arora has since been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Andriani on her breakup with Khan

Separately, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Andriani recently opened up about their split and said, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him, I will always do." "The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with them. We both know it wouldn't have lasted forever because we were very different."

Khan was always open to the idea of second marriage

In a 2020 interview, Khan opened up on a second marriage's possibility. "There's a good chance that it might happen again. I am not going to say that 'Oh I am going to be disillusioned by the fact that oh this has not worked' so I am never going to think in that direction." "Maybe I will...Let's see whenever that opportunity or the person or the scenario arises but I have not gone disillusioned or bitter by that now."