09:31 am Dec 15, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor is an established name in Bollywood and the actor's stardom grew by folds with the release of Animal. The controversial film has been minting money like a beast and is inching closer to the Rs. 800 crore mark globally. However, in its second week, the film is witnessing a slight dip on weekdays. Let's see if it shifts gears on the weekend!

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 8.75 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 476.84 crore in India. The movie has a good window to rake in more until the big Christmas releases. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others.

