'K3G' turns 22: Kajol reveals Karan Johar fainted while filming

By Aikantik Bag 02:09 pm Dec 14, 202302:09 pm

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' completed 22 years on Thursday

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham aka K3G is an absolute cult classic. If you believe otherwise, you'll have to hear Poo saying, "How dare you?" Well, the film which is the base of Indian pop culture, turned 22 on Thursday and Kajol took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. Directed by Karan Johar and released in 2001, the star-studded cast included Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji.

Kajol shared how 'K3G' was Aryan Khan's onscreen debut

Kajol shared a video featuring iconic images and penned, "22 years to #k3g... Another acronym but yes another long-lasting memory!!!" She reminisced about Yash Johar's renovation of Filmistan studios for the film and Johar's collapse from dehydration during shooting. Kajol also mentioned Aryan Khan's on-screen debut in K3G and her first visit to the pyramids. Fans showered love on her post, expressing their admiration for the film in the comments section.

A post shared by kajol on December 14, 2023

Johar also penned a note of gratitude

Johar commemorated the anniversary, too, by sharing an emotional note on Instagram. It featured a significant scene from the film with the song Suraj Hua Madham playing in the background. He wrote, "My annual reminder of 'It's all about loving your family'...and my audience who have kept the spirit of #K3G alive even 22 years later." Johar expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew for making the journey memorable.