Netflix viewership: 'Rana Naidu' most-watched Indian content; full list inside

By Aikantik Bag 01:45 pm Dec 13, 202301:45 pm

'Rana Naidu' tops Netflix's Indian content list

The OTT giant Netflix recently unveiled its comprehensive viewership report titled, What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report, set to be released twice a year. The report encompasses over 18,000 global titles and nearly 100 billion hours viewed. Impressively, nine Indian titles are a part of the Top 1,000 list with Rana Naidu Season 1 (330th) and the Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (395th) having secured spots in the Top 500 list, each boasting over 40M watch hours.

Top 2 Indian content on the list

Rana Naidu, featuring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, has accumulated an impressive 46.3M watch hours on Netflix. This series is an Indian adaptation of the popular American show Ray Donovan, with the Daggubatis portraying a father-son duo. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has clocked in 41.7M watch hours on the streaming platform. The hostage crime thriller stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal.

Non-English language content generated 30% of all viewing

As per the report, based on data between January 2023 and June 2023, non-English language content generated 30% of all the viewing. The list includes Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's spy thriller Mission Majnu (593rd position) with 31.2M watch hours. Indian Matchmaking Season 3 (609th) clocked in 30.6M hours on the OTT platform. The list includes Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Class Season 1, Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada.

Other Indian titles in the overall list

There are several other Indian films and series in the overall list. The titles are led by Scoop (1,242nd spot), Gumraah, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Trial By Fire, Delhi Crime Season 1, and Sacred Games Season 1. The report stated that the overall watching hours of these 18,000 titles was around 93.46B watch hours.

Top global grossers on the biannual list

At the global level, The Night Agent amassed 812M watch hours topping the biannual list. The other most-watched series include Ginny & Georgia Season 2 (second) with 665.1M watch hours and The Glory Season 1 (third) with 622.8M watch hours. The global Top 10 includes Wednesday Season 1, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, You Season 4, La Reina del Sur Season 3, Outer Banks Season 3, Ginny & Georgia Season 1, and FUBAR Season 1, among others.