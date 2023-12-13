Hansal Mehta to cast Alia Bhatt for journalist's biopic: Report



By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:13 pm Dec 13, 202301:13 pm

Both Alia Bhatt and Hansal Mehta have won National Film Awards for their works

Alia Bhatt, acclaimed for her diverse roles in films like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, is reportedly in talks with director Hansal Mehta for a biopic on a renowned journalist. As per a report by Box Office Worldwide, Mehta is planning to make a biopic on Barkha Dutt. Reports also claimed that Dutt had previously expressed her wish for Bhatt to play her in a film.

Why does this story matter?

Mehta is a critically acclaimed director known for films such as Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh, and many others. Bhatt, on the other hand, is also a favorite of the critics and the audience. She recently won the National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She recently opened up on the nepotism debate acknowledging her initial naivety regarding her privileges but clarified that her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, never guaranteed her a movie role.

Film expected to begin in 2024: Report

If reports are to be believed, Mehta has approached Bhatt for the film, but the latter is yet to confirm. According to Peeping Moon, Bhatt has shown her interest in the title but hasn't given a go-ahead for it, adding that the duo has been in the talks for months. Although there's no official confirmation on the collaboration, if the biopic is confirmed, the film is reportedly expected to begin in the second half of 2024.

Dutt on Bhatt's acting prowess

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Dutt praised Bhatt's acting abilities, stating, "I am not saying this because she just has a film out but I am saying this because I really think she's the most talented actor is Alia Bhatt. I mean there's no question...the range, the sheer range, the ease with which she plays everything." If Dutt's biopic is made, it'll be Bhatt's first collaboration with Mehta and her third real-life story adaptation after Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raazi.

More on Mehta's work front

Mehta's latest project was Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It's a standalone sequel to Mehta's Scam 1992. He also directed Kareena Kapoor Khan-led The Buckingham Murders, which premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival recently. Mehta told Firstpost about picking stories over the star. "My method is very simple, it's something I have been following for a long time- Choose the person who's right for the character. We try to be very honest to that basic hallmark."