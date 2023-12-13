'Fighter' poster: Akshay Oberoi is the suave weapon system operator

'Fighter' poster: Akshay Oberoi is the suave weapon system operator

By Aikantik Bag 12:57 pm Dec 13, 202312:57 pm

'Fighter' releases on January 25, 2024

The "fighters" are ready to take off and capture the box office with flying colors! After unveiling the main character posters and teaser of Fighter, the makers have now unveiled the first look of Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, aka Bash, donning an Air Force uniform and stylish sunglasses. The caption reads, "Squadron Leader Basheer Khan. Call Sign: Bash Designation: Weapon System Operator Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever."

Release date and cast of the film

The film has been in the buzz for a long time as it marks Hrithik Roshan's reunion with Siddharth Anand after War. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, and Karan Singh Grover, among others. The project is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The aerial actioner is set for January 25, 2024 release.

