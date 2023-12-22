Box office collection: 'Animal' falters amid 'Dunki' craze

By Aikantik Bag 01:27 pm Dec 22, 202301:27 pm

'Animal' box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has been one of the box office wonders of 2023. The film explored a different side of Kapoor and, despite criticism, raked in over Rs. 840 crore globally. Now, after an illustrious three-week run, the crime drama is, however, slowing down. Given Bollywood's big Christmas release Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, the actioner is facing tough competition to maintain its momentum.

Crucial weekend ahead for 'Animal'

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal earned Rs. 2.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 531.29 crore in India. Despite negative reviews from critics and alleged misogyny, the movie became a viewers' favorite. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The project is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

