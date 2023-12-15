Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' seeks commercial boost on weekend

Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' seeks commercial boost on weekend

Sam Bahadur is living proof that Vicky Kaushal is the next big thing in Bollywood as the actor's stardom is on the rise. The biopic has earned quite well even after being pitted against Animal. The film is slow but trying to maintain the momentum at the box office. Currently, it is marching toward the Rs. 75 crore mark domestically.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 1.75 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 64.9 crore in India. The film is experiencing a slight dip and aims to maximize collection over the weekend. The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi, among others.

