09:12 am Dec 13, 2023

It's Ranbir Kapoor's world and we are just living in it! The new generation superstar is currently reigning at the box office with his latest blockbuster Animal and the box office domination is not stopping anytime soon. The film has surpassed the Rs. 750 crore mark globally and is marching toward newer records. Will it break Pathaan's record? Time will tell.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 13 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 458.12 crore in India. Despite negative reviews from critics, the film has been loved by viewers. The pan-India film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by T-Series.

