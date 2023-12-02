Zakir Khan's stand-up special 'Mann Pasand': When, where to watch

Zakir Khan's stand-up special 'Mann Pasand': When, where to watch

By Tanvi Gupta 07:45 pm Dec 02, 2023

Everything about Zakir Khan's upcoming special 'Mann Pasand'

Get ready for some side-splitting laughter as the beloved "Sakht Launda," stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, is set to release his latest special, Mann Pasand, on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (December 7). With his unique blend of humor and personal experiences, Khan has won the hearts of countless fans through his touching poems, hilarious stand-up shows, and memorable OTT appearances. Here's what you can expect from his upcoming special.

In 2020, Amazon Prime Video announced an exclusive deal with Khan, sealing the collaboration for three upcoming Amazon comedies. This announcement followed Khan's string of triumphs on the platform, including hits like Haq Se Single (2017), Kakshya Gyarvi (2018), the debut season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare (2018), and his role as a judge on the Amazon Original Series Comicstaan Season 2.

'Mann Pasand' blend of humor, friendships, relationships

In Mann Pasand, audiences can expect a rollercoaster of emotions as Khan shares original stories about friendships, relationships, and the inevitable arguments that arise during a trip to Goa. As one of India's most entertaining and engaging comedians, Khan's distinctive storytelling is sure to keep you laughing for hours. This special follows the success of his previous Amazon Prime Video show, Tathastu (2022).

Khan had historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall

On October 8, Khan made history as the first Asian comedian to perform at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. Over 6,000 fans from diverse backgrounds attended the electrifying event, giving him a 20-minute standing ovation after his performance. Separately, in another groundbreaking moment for Indian comedy, Vir Das achieved a major milestone by winning the International Emmy for Best Comedy Series with his Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Landing.

