Silk Smitha's birth anniversary: Actor Chandrika Ravi announces biopic

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Silk Smitha's birth anniversary: Actor Chandrika Ravi announces biopic

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 07:07 pm Dec 02, 202307:07 pm

Silk Smitha will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi

Saturday marks the 63rd birth anniversary of the late South Indian film actor Silk Smitha, and what better gift for her fans than the announcement of her biopic? The announcement of the film was made on social media by Australian-Indian actor Chandrika Ravi, who is set to play Smitha. Ravi also dropped her first look from the movie titled Silk Smitha: The Untold Story.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Born Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, she was given the name "Smitha" by Malayalam filmmaker Anthony Eastman, who was the first director to sign her as a heroine. Later, she added Silk to her name, based on her character's name in Vandichakkaram. Smitha soon became a symbol of sensuality in South Indian cinema. After garnering popularity with Vandichakkaram, she was typecast and mostly seen in similar roles.

3/6

Jayaram Sankaran to helm project

Taking to social media, Ravi expressed her gratitude to be able to share Smitha's story. "Happy 63rd birthday to the timeless beauty, Silk Smitha. With the blessings of her family, it is with immense gratitude that we share with the world her untold story," she wrote. Tamil filmmaker Jayaram Sankaran, who recently worked on the eight-part series Sweet Kaaram Coffee, will direct the biopic.

4/6

Ravi recreated one of Smitha's iconic pictures

Instagram post A post shared by chandrikaravi on December 2, 2023 at 4:18 pm IST

5/6

More about Smitha

Smitha predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu cinema, apart from some Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films. Despite being typecast, she amassed enormous fame. But she often spoke about her desire to be known as a character artist. In 1996, she died by suicide aged 35. The police also recovered a suicide note which couldn't be deciphered. The mystery around her death continues even today.

6/6

On Ravi's professional front

Born and raised in Australia, Ravi moved to Los Angeles, where she launched her modeling and acting career. She made her acting debut with Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, a 2018 Tamil movie in which she plays a ghost. After doing several films, Ravi got a breakthrough when she performed a dance number in Veera Simha Reddy﻿ (2023), starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead.