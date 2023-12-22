Box office collection: 'Dunki' sees decent start amid mixed buzz

Box office collection: 'Dunki' sees decent start amid mixed buzz

'Dunki' box office collection on first day

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back on celluloid for the third time this year with the social dramedy Dunki. It was a highly anticipated film, given it marked SRK's maiden collaboration with maverick director Rajkumar Hirani. The film saw a decent opening on Thursday but received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. Let's see how it performed at the box office!

Crucial weekend for film's future

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had a Rs. 30 crore (early estimates) opening on Thursday in India. Hirani's films are typically carried by good word of mouth, and this weekend will be quite crucial for Dunki's commercial longevity. The cast also includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar, among others. The project is co-produced by Gauri Khan.

