'Welcome' to 'Housefull': Akshay Kumar's sensational work in comedy films

Akshay Kumar and comedy films go very well together

There are diametrically different versions of Akshay Kumar. One of the very few actors who excel across genres—action, drama, romance, and comedy, he has enjoyed a largely inimitable three-decade-long career. Out of the many brands of films he has tried his hands at, comedy remains distinctively special—one that's extremely close to thousands of fans. Never a wrong day to revisit Kumar's work in comedy.

How it all began

One of the first films that introduced Kumar to comedy was David Dhawan's extremely rewatchable, never boring Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, co-starring Juhi Chawla, Kader Khan, Satish Kaushik, Johnny Lever, and Paresh Rawal. From his cutesy "bachhe ki jaan loge kya" to his reluctance to be given a peck on the cheeks by his uncle, Kumar proved his comedic chops and how!

Then happened everyone's favorite 'Hera Pheri'

A monumental shift in Kumar's career transpired in 2000 with Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri, giving Kumar a character that follows him wherever he goes even today, 23 years later. Not only did HP break the rigidity of Kumar's back-to-back actioners, but it also confirmed that a new comedy star was rising on the horizon. It gave birth to Kumar's immortal partnership with Priyadarshan. Thank heavens!

'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'

Remember "wicked" Sunny from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi? Yes, the one with his customized background theme. Kumar brought spunk, novelty and genuine moments of hilarity to MSK, even creating a trademark walk for the character. He didn't let himself be overshadowed by the parallel lead Salman Khan and proved that he was only getting better with each comedy film. Then arrived his golden era.

Collaborations with Priyadarshan gave birth to timeless masterpieces

Some of Kumar's biggest modern-day classics were helmed by Priyadarshan, and it's almost as if one had the Midas touch for the other. Phir Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa﻿, Khatta Meetha, and De Dana Dan—each of these movies portray Kumar in different scenarios but almost the same tones, and each time Priyadarshan-Kumar joined hands, they effortlessly weaved magic, memories, and masterpieces.

Partnership with Anees Bazmee

Kumar also forged a concrete collaborative steak with Anees Bazmee (collaborations include Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, and Thank You). Out of these, Welcome remains the most iconic—a treasure trove of memes and dialogues that leave you in stitches no matter whether you're watching the movie for the first time or the 50th. It was released on Thursday 16 years ago.

The ongoing 'Housefull' series

While Kumar has turned to patriotic/drama films in the last few years, the hopes of seeing him in an out-and-out comedy film haven't completely ebbed away, thankfully. Since 2010, he has been at the front and center of Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull series, which has spawned four films so far. The fifth installment—also a multistarrer— is ready to be released in 2025.

Kumar and comedy? A match made in heaven

Seasoned artists often say that comedy is the hardest genre to crack. Perhaps why Kumar glistens in it is because he never feels out of place in large ensembles, can be trusted with the most difficult scenes, and infuses life into an otherwise dead script with his naturalness and vitality. If only we receive more of him in this brand of cinema. Here's hoping.