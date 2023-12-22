'La La Land' to 'Poor Things': Emma Stone's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly

Ever since the mid-2000s, Emma Stone has delivered back-to-back successes and mesmerizing roles to her fans and established herself as one of the best actors in Hollywood. Be it the unique satirical roles in the black comedy films The Favourite, Birdman, Poor Things, or her Oscar-winning performance in the musical romantic film La La Land, she has made some bold choices throughout her career.

'Birdman' (2014)

The 2014 black comedy film Birdman, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, stars Stone, Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis, Edward Norton, Andrea Riseborough, Amy Ryan, and Naomi Watts. Her role was a standout moment in her career. Portraying Sam, the daughter of the film's protagonist who shared a troubled relationship with her father, she delivered a powerful and emotionally charged performance.

'La La Land' (2016)

Starring Stone and Ryan Gosling, the 2016 romantic musical film La La Land is an ode to love, ambition, and the pursuit of one's passions. As Mia, a struggling actor pursuing her dreams in Los Angeles, she captivated audiences with her charisma and singing prowess. Stone's portrayal was a mesmerizing blend of vulnerability and resilience, earning her an Academy Award.

'Battle of the Sexes' (2017)

Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, the 2017 biographical film Battle of the Sexes stars Stone and Steve Carell. Portraying tennis legend Billie Jean King, she brought King's determination and spirit to life, as well as her struggle for gender equality in sports. Stone's portrayal was emotionally charged and empowering, earning her critical acclaim. Carell portrays self-proclaimed male chauvinist Bobby Riggs.

'The Favourite' (2018)

In Yorgos Lanthimos's 2018 period black comedy film The Favourite, Stone delivered a mesmerizing performance as Abigail Masham. She portrayed a complex, cunning, and determined servant navigating the treacherous world of the 18th-century British court. Stone's ability to infuse the character with wit, vulnerability, and ambition earned her critical acclaim and an Academy Award. It also stars Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman.

'Poor Things' (2023)

Based on Alasdair Gray's namesake novel, Lanthimos's recently released black comedy fantasy film Poor Things is one of the most-talked-about films of Stone. Portraying Bella Baxter, a character brought back to life through a scientific experiment, Stone captures the essence of wit, intrigue, and charm with depth and nuance. It also stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael.