Best Disney+ Hotstar documentaries of the year 2023

By Namrata Ganguly 10:00 pm Dec 21, 202310:00 pm

Documentaries on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023

Step into the world of captivating narratives, thought-provoking storytelling, and real-life adventures with the best documentaries of 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. From exploring the depths of untold histories to shedding light on contemporary issues, these documentaries offer a diverse and compelling array of perspectives. These documentaries unfolded on the screen, showcasing the power of documentary filmmaking in capturing the essence of the human experience.

'Tomorrow x Together: Our Lost Summer' (2023)

Tomorrow x Together: Our Lost Summer intimately follows the K-pop sensation TXT as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of their musical journey. It captures the highs and lows, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the group's creative process, personal struggles, and the unique experiences that shaped their transformative summer. It celebrates the growth and resilience of Tomorrow x Together.

'Stan Lee' (2023)

Stan Lee is a poignant documentary that pays tribute to the legendary comic book creator who revolutionized the superhero genre. It unveils the extraordinary life of Lee, exploring his creative genius, cultural impact, and the challenges he faced. The documentary features interviews of Lee's close associates such as Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Lee's partnership with the late Jack Kirby.

'J-hope in the Box' (2023)

The intimate documentary J-Hope in the Box delves into the life and artistry of J-Hope, a member of the global K-pop sensation BTS. Offering a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process, personal reflections, and journey to stardom, the film provides fans with an exclusive glimpse into the world of one of K-pop's brightest talents. It captures the essence of the artist beyond the stage.

'Behind the Attraction' (2021- )

Behind the Attraction is a captivating documentary series that unlocks the enchanting stories and secrets behind beloved Disney theme park attractions. Each episode unveils the creative ingenuity, technological marvels, and cultural impact of iconic rides. Delving into the magic behind the scenes, the series offers an immersive journey for viewers, enhancing their appreciation for the artistry that brings these attractions to life.