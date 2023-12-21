'The Witcher' to 'Good Omens': Best fantasy shows of 2023

2023 fantasy shows you can't miss

As we step into a new year, we are looking back to some of the best fantasy shows of the year. These series weave tales of mythical creatures, epic quests, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. With this list, delve into the realms of the extraordinary, where each show promises a captivating escape into the fantastical unknown.

'Star Wars: Ahsoka' (2023- )

Star Wars: Ahsoka is set in a galaxy far, far away as it delves into the adventures of Ahsoka Tano, the formidable Force user. Portrayed by Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka navigates a post-Empire universe, confronting remnants of the Sith and uncovering her destiny. It is filled with lightsaber battles, mystical encounters, and the enduring struggle between good and evil.

'Mayfair Witches' (2023- )

Mayfair Witches brings Anne Rice's enchanting supernatural world to life. This fantasy series unfolds the tale of the Mayfair family, bound by a legacy of dark magic and mysterious powers. As the intricacies of their otherworldly gifts and cursed history unravel, it delves into the forbidden realms of witchcraft, destiny, and the eternal battle between light and shadow, creating a mesmerizing and haunting narrative.

'The Wheel of Time' (2021- )

The Wheel of Time is an epic fantasy series adapted from Robert Jordan's bestselling novels. Set in a sprawling world on the brink of chaos, it follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), as she guides a group of young individuals with the potential to shape the future. The series weaves a complex narrative that explores themes of power, prophecy, and the battle between light and shadow.

'Good Omens' (2019-)

The whimsical fantasy series Good Omens is based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Starring David Tennant as a demon and Michael Sheen as an angel, the unlikely duo teams up to prevent the impending apocalypse. Filled with humor, wit, and unconventional camaraderie, the show explores themes of humanity, friendship, and the divine in a delightful and irreverent manner.

'The Witcher' (2019- )

The Witcher transports you into a dark and enchanting world based on Andrzej Sapkowski's novels. Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter navigating a morally gray universe. As destinies intertwine, the show unfolds a riveting narrative filled with magic, political intrigue, and the eternal struggle between monsters and men, creating a gripping fantasy saga with a complex, interconnected storyline.