Best horror shows of 2023 you can't miss

In the heart-pounding world of horror shows, the line between reality and nightmares blurs. As we near the year's end, here's a curated collection that transports viewers to the edge of fear, offering a spine-chilling journey into the supernatural, psychological, and macabre. These best horror shows of 2023 redefined horror, delivering a pulse-pounding experience that left you traumatized yet exhilarated.

'The Changeling' (2023-)

The Changeling immerses audiences in a supernatural mystery where a man searches for his missing wife and kidnapped baby. As he unravels a world of dark secrets and folklore, the series explores the thin line between reality and the supernatural. With eerie atmospheres and compelling storytelling, it delivers a haunting narrative that blurs the boundaries between the natural and the otherworldly.

'Living for the Dead' (2023-)

Created by Kristen Stewart and CJ Romero, Living For Dead is a paranormal reality show. The series follows a group of gay people who have paranormal connections visiting different haunted locations across the United States "to heal the beings who occupy them—dead or alive." It features a paranormal researcher and podcaster, a psychic, a tarot card reader, a spiritual healer, and a ghost hunter.

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' (2023-)

In The Walking Dead's fifth installment Dead City, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan. The survivors navigate a post-apocalyptic urban landscape overrun by relentless undead hordes. Amidst crumbling skyscrapers and desolate streets, they grapple with internal conflicts and battle zombies and ruthless human adversaries and tensions rise as the line between friend and foe blurs.

'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' (2023-)

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches weaves a spellbinding tale of the supernatural in New Orleans. The series explores a legacy of witchcraft and dark secrets as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon, discovers that she is the heiress of the family. As ancient forces awaken, the Mayfair witches confront their destiny, navigating a world of forbidden rituals, love, and perilous alliances.

'American Horror Story' (2011- )

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story is an unmissable entry in the genre. The series unfurls a chilling anthology of nightmares across multiple seasons, each exploring distinct horrors and unsettling scenarios. Its vivid storytelling, macabre visuals, and thematic versatility make it a genre-defining experience, and transcends conventional horror, inviting viewers into a realm where fear knows no bounds.