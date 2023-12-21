Year ender: 5 worst-rated movies of the year

By Namrata Ganguly

Worst Hollywood movies of 2023

Not all films, stories, cinematography, or performances strike the right chord or hit the right spot. Amid a plethora of brilliant films, some miss the mark and fail to meet critics' and audiences' expectations. Before the new year approaches, we looked at some of the best Hollywood movies we witnessed in 2023. Now, here are some that did not work well.

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' (2.9/10)

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey takes a dark twist on the beloved childhood classic. In this gritty adaptation, a group of young college girls and Christopher Robin, many years after he left for college and returned to Hundred Acre Wood, are terrorized by Pooh and Piglet, who have turned into ferocious and violent killers.

'Life Upside Down' (4.1/10)

Directed by Cecilia Miniucchi, Life Upside Down follows three couples who are acquainted with each other during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. As soon as the lockdown begins, they are torn from their lives in high society life and stranded at home and are now compelled to spend 24 hours with their partners because they are confined to their separate Los Angeles houses.

'Knights of the Zodiac' (4.4/10)

Inspired by Masamii Kurumada's manga Saint Seiya, the fantasy action film Knights of the Zodiac is directed by Tomek Bagiński. Seiya, a street orphan, learns he is meant to save the world and defend the goddess of war when she reincarnates as a young girl. But this will happen only if he can accept his past and turn into a Zodiac Knight.

'Peter Pan & Wendy' (4.4/10)

Directed by David Lowery, the fantasy adventure film Peter Pan & Wendy is a live-action adaptation of the classic Walt Disney animated film Peter Pan. It follows the titular character, Pan, who refuses to grow up, as he befriends three siblings in London and the four of them go out on a fantastical journey to the mythical island of Neverland.

'House Party' (4.4/10)

Distributed by Warner Bros., Calmatic's debut feature directorial House Party is a remake of the 1990 namesake film. Starring Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, DC Young Fly, and Kid Cudi, among others, the film revolves around two youthful, aspirational club promoters who work as house cleaners and plan a party at LeBron James's mansion, their newest client.