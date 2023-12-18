'Oppenheimer' to 'Poor Things': Best movies of 2023

By Namrata Ganguly 05:09 pm Dec 18, 2023

As the curtains close on another remarkable year in cinema, we look back on some of the most awe-inspiring stories, groundbreaking performances, and unforgettable moments. From blockbusters to thought-provoking dramas, this curated list encapsulates the epitome of cinematic achievement in the past year. Get ready to relive the magic and discover the cinematic gems that have defined 2023 as an exceptional year for Hollywood.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (8.7/10)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung into action in 2023, picking up where its predecessor left off. The animated film promises a kaleidoscopic journey through multiple dimensions as Miles Morales teams up with various Spider-People, including Gwen Stacy. Filled with stunning visuals, humor, and heart, the sequel expands the Spider-Verse, delivering a thrilling and multiversal cinematic experience that captivates audiences of all ages.

'Godzilla Minus One' (8.5/10)

Godzilla Minus One roared onto screens, offering a fresh perspective on the iconic kaiju. In the film, Godzilla's lore sees a twist where a lone Godzilla gets amplified powers due to the atomic bomb. Blending awe-inspiring monster battles with a poignant narrative, the film explores themes of identity and isolation, redefining the monster genre with depth and spectacle.

'Poor Things' (8.5/10)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things unfolds as a darkly comedic tale. Starring Emma Stone, the film centers on Bella Baxter, a woman resurrected with a new life and extraordinary abilities. Set in Victorian Glasgow, the narrative explores themes of identity, autonomy, and societal expectations. With Lanthimos's signature surrealism, it promises an intriguing blend of wit, fantasy, and social commentary.

'Oppenheimer' (8.4/10)

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is a cinematic odyssey into the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant but conflicted scientist behind the atomic bomb. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the film delves into the moral and ethical dilemmas faced by Oppenheimer, exploring the complex interplay of genius, responsibility, and the indelible impact of scientific innovation on humanity.

'Monster' (8.1/10)

Directed and edited by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Monster is a thought-provoking exploration of societal perceptions and the enduring impact of one young boy's choices. It follows a mother who becomes suspicious of her son's behavior and confronts his teacher and the school administration about it. However, with nuanced portrayal, the film reveals a more complex truth behind what appears on the surface.