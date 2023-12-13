What happened to 'The Big Bang Theory' actor Kate Micucci

What happened to 'The Big Bang Theory' actor Kate Micucci

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:24 pm Dec 13, 202302:24 pm

Kate Micucci was seen as Lucy in 'The Big Bang Theory'

Actor-comedian Kate Micucci recently revealed she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer. The Big Bang Theory actor, on Saturday, disclosed her medical condition on social media with a video captioned, "an update on what I've been up to." Micucci is best known for playing Lucy, a love interest of Raj (played by Kunal Nayyar) on TBBT, one of the longest-running American sitcoms.

I've never smoked a cigarette: Micucci on her cancer

Taking to TikTok, the 43-year-old actor posted a video in which she said, "Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a 'Sick Tok.' I'm in the hospital but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday." She added: "They caught it really early. It's really weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise."

This is how the lung cancer was detected early

She went on to write in the comments section about how the disease was diagnosed. "I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high ... It was HCRP ... not sure what that is exactly but I guess it means there is inflammation somewhere," she said, adding she went to a preventative doctor for scans following which the spot was noticed.

'I'll probably move slowly for a few weeks but...'

Even though the comic was surprised that she got cancer, she informed her followers that it does happen. "And so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I'm all good," she wrote. "It's been a little bit of a trip and [I'll] probably be moving slowly for a few weeks but then I'll be back at it."

All about Micucci

The actor-comedian is married to musician Jake Sinclair with whom she has a three-year-old son. Micucci appeared in TBBT's Season 6 and reprised her role in Seasons 7 and 10. Apart from the popular sitcom, she also featured in Raising Hope, Scrubs, and Steven Universe. She lent her voice to Velma's character in the Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! franchise, too, which first dropped in 2015.