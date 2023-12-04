Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' to release in China: Report

By Aikantik Bag 12:35 pm Dec 04, 202312:35 pm

'The Eras Tour' film to release in China soon

Taylor Swift is a global phenomenon and the pop star has Midas's touch. Her recently released concert film titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has been super hit globally and Swifties are in awe of the film. Now, as per Variety, talks are in progress for a China release, possibly hitting theaters in December 2023 or January 2024. The film has already raked in $250M globally.

Alibaba Pictures-Wanda Films to work on distribution

Reportedly, Alibaba Pictures, a branch of e-commerce giant Alibaba's digital media and entertainment division, is managing the import and distribution of the film. Wanda Films, which once held a majority stake in AMC Theaters, is likely to be a theatrical exhibition partner. Even though AMC and Wanda have cut most corporate ties, Wanda remains a strong ally as the operator of China's largest cinema chain.

More about the branch distribution policy

An insider told Variety that the Film Bureau's concern isn't so much about content censorship but whether The Eras Tour could be the first major title released under its "branch distribution" policy. This policy would let cinema exhibitors or distributors handle distribution tasks and receive due credit, instead of relying solely on state-owned entities. However, there's a rush to finalize the release since the film will be available for streaming outside China on Swift's birthday, December 13.