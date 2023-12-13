'Animal': Bobby Deol is all hearts in 'Jamal Kudu' MV

Animal fever has taken over the theaters and apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film's antagonist Bobby Deol is being praised for his short yet impactful role. From his iconic entry to his signature pose, fans are grooving to his character, Abrar's entry song Jamal Kudu. Now, the makers have unveiled the highly anticipated music video featuring Deol's trademark alcohol glass-balancing skills.

Indian cinema is known for its iconic entry scenes and director-editor Sandeep Reddy Vanga has broken the mould with Deol's entry. The antagonist gets an entry like a newly-wed bride putting up her veil—the frame transitions from a failing Kapoor to the demonic Deol via a split screen—at his third wedding. Deol grooving to the Iranian Bandari-styled music is an absolute mood!

