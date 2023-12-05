Salman Khan arrives in Kolkata to attend KIFF 2023

Salman Khan arrives in Kolkata to attend KIFF 2023

By Aikantik Bag 04:04 pm Dec 05, 2023

Salman Khan to attend KIFF 2023 as the chief guest

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan touched down in Kolkata on Tuesday to grace the opening of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival. Running from December 5-12, the star-studded event is overseen by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This will mark Khan's debut at the festival's inauguration and he will be joined by fellow actor Anil Kapoor.

Babul Supriyo welcomed Khan in city

Greeted by state minister and singer Babul Supriyo, Khan sported a casual black tee and blue jeans as he waved to fans at the airport. The event will be graced by several stars including Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sourav Ganguly, and Mahesh Bhatt. Many Tollywood celebrities will be in attendance as well. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan have been regular attendees of the film festival before.

